Local youth races in California

Visiting with Wyatt Katen for a short time, one thing that becomes easily apparent is his love for riding his dirt bike. That same passion is something he was able to share beyond the local level when he rode in the KTM Junior Challenge on Jan. 22 in San Diego, Calif.

The son of Christa and Michael Katen, Wyatt was selected at random for the challenge after submitting his application. Christa further explained applicants have to be seven or eight years old and have at least a year of racing experience. The challenge is done on a very technical during the pro races, she added, so they had to submit videos and documentation that Wyatt had the necessary racing know-how.

This truly was a “once in a lifetime” opportunity, as any rider can only apply and be drawn one time.

Wyatt got treated like a factory rider for the day, Christa said, supplied with a bike and gear. They were also able to go along with the professional riders on the morning track walk, and Wyatt pointed out he got to see two of his favorite riders, Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia.

Because of Covid, Christa said the pro riders couldn’t interact with them directly so it was a bit of a bummer her son couldn’t get any autographs.

Following the track walk, Wyatt got to hang out in the pits and get to know the other youths in the challenge. There were 15 other riders, one from Canada and the rest from across the U.S.

Prior to the official race, Wyatt and the others took a couple practice runs — one with starting gate and one without. Though the practices were televised, Christa noted the official run between the professional races was not.

Now at seven years old, Wyatt has been racing since the summer of 2020, though he got his first dirt bike in the summer of 2019. He chose his race number — 748 — because LeeVern Berry was very influential in the beginning stage of his riding, and someone he looks up to. Christa added, “He wants be just like LV so he chose LVs race number!”

Wyatt said he first wanted a bike just to ride around “and then I got into racing.” Though there aren’t any official races in Chadron, Christa said they make use of the local motocross track for practice. As

As a member of the Tri-State Dirt Riders, which includes several people from Chadron, Wyatt sees about a dozen races through the summer outdoor season. During the rest of the year, Christa said, a Rapid City family puts on races once a month from October through March. She added this is more of a Supercross experience, set up at the Central States Fairgrounds. Anywhere from 350 to 400 people from surrounding states and even Canada show up since the track is one of the only indoor sites within several hours.

In comparison, with there being more outdoor circuits, the Tri-State Dirt Riders races see about 200 to 250 participants. Wyatt noted he competed in the Colorado circuit and “raced better there than I ever have.” His mom added they have plenty of trophies from his races.

Christa also noted the Tri-State circuit keeps track of points over the summer, and this past summer Wyatt finished second in two divisions.

Outside of the competition in San Diego and the local level, the rides have provided Wyatt opportunities to meet new folks, as once the races are finished the riders spend a lot of time just hanging out and playing around.

The family also took some time to go to SeaWorld while in San Diego, and it was the first time Wyatt saw the ocean; he wasn’t too fond of the saltwater taste. They also visited family and picked fresh fruit, and toured some ships.

“I love seeing him do something he loves,” Christa said of her son and his riding. Wyatt said he enjoys winning, and plans to pursue it to the professional level.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0