Lois G. Donahue

Lois and Thomas Donahue were married in October 1963 at Immaculate Conception Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her greatest joy in life was having a daughter, Mary Patricia, in 1965 and taking care of her family. As a new mother, for a time she worked nights at Collins Radio until mental illness prevented her from working any longer. Lois and Tom lived in Cedar Rapids until Tom retired in 1993 from the telephone company. In 1995, they moved to Logan, Utah to be near their only daughter, Mary, and son-in-law, Alan Dymerski.

In 2004, they moved to Chadron when Mary took a position as an art professor at Chadron State College in northwest Nebraska.

Lois lived courageously and gracefully most of her life with schizophrenia, a mental illness that has been, and often still is, misunderstood. In 1960, she was hospitalized at the Iowa State Mental Hospital in Independence, Iowa. Medication for her illness led to the permanent side effect of tardive dyskinesia which causes uncontrollable shaking of the limbs. Despite all of this, Lois was cheerful and happy. She loved people and was always smiling and saying hello to them. She liked parties and to make sure people ate good. She enjoyed grocery shopping, seeing people, and going out to eat. Lois was devoted to saying daily prayers and going to church.