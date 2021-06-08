Lora 'Tinny' Miller

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. | Lora Janice “Tinny” (Felz) Miller, 90, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Monument Health, Rapid City.

Lora was born April 18, 1931, to Ira and Nona (Rivers) Felz in Chadron, NE. She grew up in rural Wayside, NE, graduated from high school in Chadron, and later graduated from Chadron State College.

Lora married John "Jack" Miller on June 19, 1954. She taught math at Bridgeport, NE and Oelrichs, SD.

She enjoyed numerous activities including knitting, sewing, crocheting and was able to create toys as well as other things out of plastic canvas. She also liked to fish, garden, bowl, play cards and was known for her cooking, especially chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls, chicken and noodles and macaroni and cheese.

Lora loved anything to do with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids and taught several of them how to swim (in the stock dam). She travelled to various places including, Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia.

Lora was feisty and had a heart of gold.