Lorene B. Jones

CHADRON | Lorene Bernice (Varvel) Jones passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Crestview Care Center on Dec. 11, 2020 just 19 days before her 99th birthday.

Lorene was born the oldest of two children on Dec. 30, 1921 in Morrill, NE, to George Elliot and Wilma Theresa (Moore) Varvel.

Shortly after her birth, the young family moved to the Beaver Valley Community just north of Hay Springs, NE, and later, welcomed her brother, James, to the Varvel family.

Lorene began her schooling at the Beaver Valley Community School at the young age of four. After finishing elementary school in Beaver Valley, her parents moved her to Alliance, NE, to live with her maternal grandparents to attend high school, where Lorene completed her freshman and sophomore years. She resumed her high school education at Chadron High School and graduated with the Class of 1937. Lorene completed one semester at Chadron State College before deciding to venture to Lincoln, NE, to pursue cosmetology certification and then returned to Alliance to practice her trade.