Lorna Lou Bucsek

Lorna grew up in Chardon, NE and graduated from Chadron High School. Lorna moved to Denver, CO after High School and attended Denver Women's College (no longer around). Lorna then located to Kansas City, MO when she was in her early-20s and it was there she met Charles Bucsek, who she wed on September 18, 1975. Charles and Lorna moved to Middleton, WI in 1980, where they raised two daughters and spent decades creating incredible mid-western memories and making dear life-long friends. Lorna was a stay-at-home Mom until her girls were in High School and then worked at Lands' End, in Cross Plains, for nearly 20 years. Lorna and Charles were parishioners at St. Francis Xavier Church in Cross Plains, WI for over two decades. Lorna made one last move in 2009, full-circle and back to Denver, CO with her husband Charles, to join their two daughters and 5 Grandchildren. It is in Denver and Littleton, CO where Lorna would enjoy the remaining years of her life, watching her grandchildren figure skate, play hockey, ride horses, rock climb and so much more. Lorna enjoyed being close to Chadron, NE (5 hours) and non-stop road-trips to Colorado foothills and mountain towns. Lorna was a genuinely kind soul, devoted to her family, her husband, her children, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Lorna's greatest pleasures and joys on this earth were caring for, loving, and giving endlessly to her family. Lorna's family adored her, particularly her 5 grandchildren, of whom she had an incredibly close and special bond with each.