Lorna Lou Bucsek
LITTLETON, CO - Lorna Lou Bucsek passed away in the early morning hours of December 23, 2021, at home and surrounded by family. Lorna was blessed to be with her husband of 46 years, Charles, her daughters Genevieve and Angelita, her son-in-law Dan, and her beloved 5 grandchildren, when she passed. Lorna was born on October 12, 1948, in Chadron, NE to Robert and Lorraine Sandstrom, both deceased.
Lorna grew up in Chardon, NE and graduated from Chadron High School. Lorna moved to Denver, CO after High School and attended Denver Women's College (no longer around). Lorna then located to Kansas City, MO when she was in her early-20s and it was there she met Charles Bucsek, who she wed on September 18, 1975. Charles and Lorna moved to Middleton, WI in 1980, where they raised two daughters and spent decades creating incredible mid-western memories and making dear life-long friends. Lorna was a stay-at-home Mom until her girls were in High School and then worked at Lands' End, in Cross Plains, for nearly 20 years. Lorna and Charles were parishioners at St. Francis Xavier Church in Cross Plains, WI for over two decades. Lorna made one last move in 2009, full-circle and back to Denver, CO with her husband Charles, to join their two daughters and 5 Grandchildren. It is in Denver and Littleton, CO where Lorna would enjoy the remaining years of her life, watching her grandchildren figure skate, play hockey, ride horses, rock climb and so much more. Lorna enjoyed being close to Chadron, NE (5 hours) and non-stop road-trips to Colorado foothills and mountain towns. Lorna was a genuinely kind soul, devoted to her family, her husband, her children, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Lorna's greatest pleasures and joys on this earth were caring for, loving, and giving endlessly to her family. Lorna's family adored her, particularly her 5 grandchildren, of whom she had an incredibly close and special bond with each.
Lorna took upon numerous volunteer roles in the two and a half decades she resided in the Middleton, Cross Plains area. Lorna was a familiar face at the girls' primary school, St. Frances Xavier and frequently volunteered at the Parish. Lorna volunteered for years with the Special Olympics, Cross Plains Swim team, and the Special Education students at Middleton High School, to name a few; Lorna remained a stalwart of practicing what she preached for a lifetime; family and community.
Lorna is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Charles S. Bucsek (Littleton, CO), Daughters Genevieve M. Buscek (Denver, CO) and Angelita M. Lone (husband Daniel L. Lone Aurora, CO). Grandchildren Cecilia S. Lone, Ethan S. Lone, Kale D. Lone, Lorraine G. Lone and Sequoia K. Bucsek. Brothers Terry Sandstrom (Wheatland, WY) and Robert Sandstrom (Chadron, NE) and families.
Memorial Services for Lorna L. Bucsek will be on June 17, 2022 at Three Trees Chapel, 10:00 AM MST, 13416 W. Arbor Pl., Littleton, CO 80127, United States, Phone: +1 303 932 2278.