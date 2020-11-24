Lorraine L. Percy

CHADRON | Lorraine L Percy, 86, went to Heaven, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 from COVID-19. The family has grieved deeply over the isolation this has caused them and all who have experienced this. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

There will be no viewing and a small private service at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where she had been a member for 60 years with grave side service. Pastor Bertram will be officiating. Lorraine was born to Herman and Emma Horst on August 10, 1934 along with her twin brother Lawrence in Dallas, SD. They also had a younger brother, Daniel.

She was married to Floyd Percy, Sept. 18, 1952. They had two children, Connie, born in San Jose, CA, and Terry, born in Rapid City, SD. They moved to Chadron in 1959.

Lorraine was a hard-working person in custodial work and had many enjoyable memories working at Chadron Public Schools. She loved talking to the teachers and students. In retirement she collected recipe books and enjoyed cooking and baking for the family.