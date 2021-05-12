Man arrested for felony possession of meth

On Sunday at about 4 p.m., Chadron Police officers Mark Cloyd and Sam Cafferty were dispatched to a report of a male subject who had been parked in the Walmart parking lot for several hours. The male subject appeared to be sleeping, however attempts by passersby to wake the male subject had failed, causing concern about his well-being.

Officers arrived and made contact with Joshua Stoll, 39, who stated he had recently arrived in town from out of state. Stoll, after being awakened by Officers, seemed confused and was initially under the impression that he was in Nevada. Stoll advised that he had recently used Heroin and indicated that there may be remnants of other narcotics in the Budget rental vehicle he had been sleeping in. Stoll was detained by officers while a search of the vehicle was conducted. A search of the vehicle revealed syringes under the driver seat, which tested positive for methamphetamine. Additionally, another syringe was located in the glove box of the vehicle, while other unused syringes were found in the cargo area of the vehicle. Officers also located drug paraphernalia and less than an ounce of marijuana in the cargo area of the vehicle, both Infractions under Nebraska State Law.