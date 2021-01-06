Man arrested for possession of multiple substances

The Chadron Police Department and Chadron Rescue Unit were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive male on the 200 block of Maple Street. Upon arrival, officers observed the male to display indicators of an opioid related overdose. NARCAN (is an opioid antagonist used for the complete or partial reversal of an opioid overdose) was administered by officers and as a result, the male regained consciousness and was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital by the Chadron Fire Department.
While in the residence for the rescue call, several items related to the use of illegal drug were observed by officers. The Chadron Police Department obtained a search warrant for residence and located numerous items such as marijuana, THC wax, THC gummies, etc., and drug paraphernalia. Also located within the residence was suspected oxycodone, which we believe is related to the accidental overdose, as well as suspected methamphetamine and LSD.
Officers arrested 46 year old Virgil Smyres for felony possession of a controlled substance; methamphetamine, LSD and oxycodone. Possession of marijuana less than one-ounce 2nd offence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smyres were transported to the Dawes County Jail and was booked in on the above charges, bail set at 10% of $50,000.
On Jan. 1 at about 1 p.m. the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) was contacted to investigate an unattended death of 65-year-old Craig LaFontsee of rural Dawes County.
LaFontsee was found deceased by a concerned friend and neighbor who tried unsuccessfully to contact him prior to calling law enforcement. Deputies entered the residence and did an initial assessment of the scene, then contacted Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug.
After review of evidence at the scene, witness interviews, review of medical history and interviews with medical personnel, it was determined LaFontsee died of natural causes.
The DCSO also responded on Dec. 24 for a welfare check on 75-year-old Whitney resident Richard Waltman, who had not been seen or heard from in several days.
Upon entering the residence, Waltman was found to be deceased and Haug was contacted. After investigation it was determined Waltman had been deceased several days and foul play was not suspected.