Man arrested for possession of multiple substances

The Chadron Police Department and Chadron Rescue Unit were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive male on the 200 block of Maple Street. Upon arrival, officers observed the male to display indicators of an opioid related overdose. NARCAN (is an opioid antagonist used for the complete or partial reversal of an opioid overdose) was administered by officers and as a result, the male regained consciousness and was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital by the Chadron Fire Department.

While in the residence for the rescue call, several items related to the use of illegal drug were observed by officers. The Chadron Police Department obtained a search warrant for residence and located numerous items such as marijuana, THC wax, THC gummies, etc., and drug paraphernalia. Also located within the residence was suspected oxycodone, which we believe is related to the accidental overdose, as well as suspected methamphetamine and LSD.

Officers arrested 46 year old Virgil Smyres for felony possession of a controlled substance; methamphetamine, LSD and oxycodone. Possession of marijuana less than one-ounce 2nd offence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smyres were transported to the Dawes County Jail and was booked in on the above charges, bail set at 10% of $50,000.