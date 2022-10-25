Man arrested for weapons violations

On Wednesday, October 19, at about 8:20 p.m., Chadron police officersreport of gunshots being fired out of a moving vehicle in the 500 block of North Main Street. A license plate of the vehicle was included in the vehicle description.

Officers responded to the area and located two spent shell casings from a .380 firearm. Officers followed-up and located the suspect vehicle parked at Chadron State College. The registered owner, later identified as the driver of the vehicle, was located, as well as three other males who had been occupants of the vehicle. Each person was interviewed and the person who fired what was learned to be a .380 handgun was identified.

The firearm was recovered on the CSC campus and found to have been reported as stolen from Pueblo, Colorado. A subsequent search warrant was executed on the suspect’s dorm room where ammunition for the firearm was recovered.

Eighteen-year-old Justice Blake Lillie was arrested as a result of the investigation. Felony charges requested for Lillie include: unlawful possession of a firearm at school, a Class IV Felony; possession of a stolen firearm, a Class IIA Felony; and an infraction of Possession of Marijuana under one ounce.

Lillie was transported to the Dawes County Jail. The Chadron Police Department was assisted by Chadron State College Security and staff with this investigation.