A Chadron man was arrested last week in connection with an alleged physical altercation earlier this month.
Daniel Warby, 28, was arrested July 17 on suspicion of first degree assault and disturbing the peace. Warby was detained in connection with an alleged assault in the 300 block of East Third Street July 7. When officers arrived on scene that day, they found an adult male with potentially severe injuries to his face and head, said a CPD press release. The victim was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital and later transferred to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff for additional treatment.
Witnesses were interviewed and the scene examined the day of the alleged incident, and the investigation continued, culminating in Warby’s arrest last week.
As of Monday afternoon, the Dawes County Court no formal charges against Warby had yet been filed, though he remained in jail.