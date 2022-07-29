Man charged with felonies after arrest

A Kentucky man has been charged with multiple felonies after an incident at a Chadron hotel in which he threatened the owner, then fled from law enforcement.

On July 28, Chadron Police Officers were called to a local hotel for a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and received a statement that a 28-year-old Alderius Flowers of Louisville, Kentucky had reportedly entered into an argument with the owner of the hotel and had threatened to shoot the owner and then fled that area in a silver Mercedes. The investigating officers took statements and received video footage of the incident. The officers then began looking for the man and the silver Mercedes, but were not able to located within the city of Chadron.

Approximately three hours later, the Chadron Police Department received a call that the man and the silver Mercedes had returned to the hotel. Sergeant Patrick Young and Officer ColinDeines responded to the hotel and contacted Flowers as as he was exiting the silver Mercedes. During their contact with Flowers, it was discovered he had an active felony warrant out of Indiana for failing to appear on drug charges. When officers attempted to place Flowers under arrest, he fled from the officers on foot.

Officers gave chase and after a short run and deployment of a taser, officers were able to successfully place Flowers into custody without further incident. A search of Flower’s person after he was arrested resulted in the discovery of two bags containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine. A subsequent search of Flower’s vehicle resulted in the discovery of additional suspected cocaine, a digital scale, numerous multi-colored pill tablets suspected to be MDMA — commonly known as ecstasy — and a paper strap commonly used to hold cash bills as dispensed by banks.

A rescue unit was called to the scene and Flowers was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital for treatment and medical clearance before he was transported to the Dawes County Jail where he was held on a 10% of $50,000 bond.

Flowers was arrested on the Indiana warrant and for terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony, possession of cocaine with Intent to distribute, a Class II felony, and obstruction of a peace officer, a Class I misdemeanor.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Chadron Fire Department.