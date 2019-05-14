A man was arrested last week after an altercation at the Chadron Community Hospital.
A Chadron Police Department press release said they were called to the hospital May 9 after Richard Mann, 59, allegedly physically harmed a member of the hospital’s nursing staff.
Later that morning, Mann allegedly informed staff about a gun in his pocket as well. Officers located and secured a concealed, loaded revolver from Mann’s pants pockets. He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and third degree assault on a healthcare professional after he was released from the hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
Mann was booked into the Dawes County Jail, where he was granted a personal recognizance bond and released.
“This type of behavior is completely inappropriate in this setting. Health care professionals are there to help and have additional protections under Nebraska State Statutes. They do not need to be subjected to this type of behavior, while on duty,” said Chief of Police Tim Lordino in the press release.