Many Chadron students aspire to business ownership

Nearly half of secondary students in the Chadron Public Schools say they are interested in owning a business in the future, according to a recent survey. The survey was completed by 244 or 57% of students in grades 7 through 12.

Underscoring a significant interest in entrepreneurship, 46% of the students said they are interested in business ownership and 51% said they would like to learn more about entrepreneurship through a class or hands-on experience. Among respondents, 17% said they own a business already. Their current business ventures include raising livestock, lawn care and making items such as baked goods, fishing lures and works of art.

The survey was conducted this spring during school hours, according to Craig Schroeder, president of the board of directors of the Heartland Center for Leadership Development. The Heartland Center sponsored the survey in collaboration with the Chadron school district, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation and Rural Prosperity Nebraska, an initiative of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The survey is one of several activities in a rural community development project funded in part by USDA Rural Development.