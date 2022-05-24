Marcella "Sallie" L. Cashon

CHADRON - Marcella "Sallie" L. Cashon passed peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 100. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Chamberlain Chapel. Sallie will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Sallie was born in Frederic, Wisconsin to Anna and Owen Fox on February 27, 1922. Her love for learning and books began at the early age of four. This persistent centurion began following her older brothers to school. Her determination and refusal to return home ultimately led the teacher to permit Sallie to sit in the front row of the country school. Her pet goat, Billie, often followed her to school and received plenty of attention from the other children. Over time, Sallie read all the books in school library and her teacher made arrangements for her to check out books from neighboring country schools to satiate her passion for reading. This love of books and reading became a lifelong passion and continued through the final stages of Sallie's life.

Following her high school graduation, Sallie went to Minneapolis where she got a job at an athletic club. Shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, she and two friends joined the Women's Army Auxiliary Corp ( WAAC) and went to Salt Lake where they cleaned airplane parts. A brief two months later, Sallie enlisted as a WAC (Women's Army Corp). She received training in Georgia, and was assigned to Fort Leavenworth in Kansas. This would be where she met her future husband, Vitale "Tony" at a USO dance. Tony was in the Army Air Corp and stationed at Sherman Field. The two married and, following discharge, returned to Tony's hometown of Middletown, New York.

Many were blessed by Sallie's amazing cooking skills. She read recipe books as though they were the latest best-selling novel. It was no surprise that the Cashon house was the place to be to enjoy a delicious Sunday meal. Throughout the week, Sallie baked sweet treats in her home and sold her creations to family and friends. No matter where she moved, she kept extra place settings to welcome guests at the table.

Tony accepted a job as a flight service specialist at the base in Yakutat, Alaska which would take their family of six from New York to Alaska. New York to Alaska. Alaska captured her heart! Bears and other animals were not going to keep Sallie from growing fresh vegetables during the short growing season. She ignored the scoffing of neighbors and easily turned them into believers. Sallie had a green thumb and this master gardener grew plants and produce that flourished. A short two years later, this dream life came to an end when the airbase was closed. Tony opted for a similar job in Chadron, NE, a nice sized town with a college. Sallie would call Chadron home for over 70 years. Not only was Sallie an amazing cook and talented gardener, she was also an accomplished seamstress and crafter. In addition to sewing clothes for herself and her daughters, she designed and sewed formals and wedding gowns, and even winter coats. She even wove cord designs to bring new life to the backs and seats of discarded lawn chairs. When she joined the Red Hat Society, no one was more stylish than Sallie Cashon! Beautiful afghans were crocheted for family and friends. There was nothing Sallie couldn't do. She was a Girl Scout leader, guided young women in the Junior Legion Auxiliary, and joined T.O.P.S. To keep herself in shape. When she was in her 80's, she and her friend Gladys delivered meals on wheels to the “senior citizens.” Sallie's kids often reminded her that she and Gladys were those senior citizens but she paid no mind to that nonsense. The American Legion Auxiliary has always remained close to Sallie's heart. She was an active member for many years and especially enjoyed helping prepare the meals. Her loss of hearing over time made it difficult to participate in the latter stages of her life. One of her greatest memories was when she was invited to joined fellow veterans on the Honor Flight to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. She found it to be a truly emotional experience. Sallie was vivacious and lived life to the fullest with a true servant's heart.

Sallie was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; their son, Michael; two daughters-in-laws: Bernetta and Edie; and a grandson, Tony.

She is survived by sons: Ronald and Anthony; daughters: Sharilyn "Cherie" and Patricia; and son-in-law, Anthony; 17 grandchildren and many, many great and great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial has been established for the American Legion Auxiliary. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337Attendees are invited to wear their favorite patriotic colors.

