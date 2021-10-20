Marge Stoner still living good life at 100

Another member of what Tom Brokaw called “the greatest generation” will observe her 100th birthday today. The area’s newest centenarian is Margery Stoner, a lifelong resident of the Chadron area, says she’s surprised she has lived so long and is still enjoying life at Prairie Pine Lodge.

She feels blessed. Her mind is remains sharp, she has few aches and pains, is proud that her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandkids are leading productive lives and that she’s able to pretty well take care of herself.

“We have to accept what the Lord gives us,” she said. “I thank God every day for my life. I’m so thankful that I still have in my own apartment and can get along without much help. I also appreciate that I can still walk and talk and know a little bit about what’s happening.”

Long-time Dawes County citizens who pay property taxes and renew their vehicle registrations and license plates may remember Marge best from her many years in the county treasurer’s office. She worked there off and on during busy times for several years before she was married and also while raising daughter Dayle, then became a full-time employee in the 1950s and was elected the treasurer in 1970. She held the office four terms, or 16 years.

Altogether, Marge was a fixture in the office for more than 30 years, or about a third of her life.

Since her late husband, Dale Stoner, had served in the Army and was deeply committed to veterans’ activities the remainder of his life, she joined the American Legion Auxiliary and helped with its array of events for many years.

In later years, she’s knitted hundreds of colorful dish cloths and given them away.

Marge’s parents were George and Minnie (Martens) Pinkerton, who married in 1900. He came to Chadron in 1898 to work on the Chicago and North Western Railroad and was a conductor and yardmaster before his untimely death in 1929. Minnie parents, William and Anna Martens, homesteaded seven miles north of Chadron in 1888.

George and Minnie had six children—Norma, Harry, Frances, Opal, George and Margery.

Marge was born 100 years ago today---Oct. 20, 1921 in the family’s farmhouse a few miles northeast of Chadron along Bordeaux Creek. By then, her oldest sister was 20 and her youngest brother was 5 ½.

Marge says she hardly knew her father because he died when she was just seven. However, he left the family with a way to survive the hard times that were ahead. In 1923, C&NW sent him to Wisconsin. While there, he bought a few Ayrshire cows and a bull and brought them home on the train. The Pinkertons were in the dairy business.

Marge relates that all the kids helped with the milking which was always done by hand. Since her siblings were older and most of them left home first, she took over more and more of the job. Some days, she and her mother milked about 20 cows, twice a day, of course.

Thankfully, Norma had remained at home. She also milked, but primarily ran the milk through a separator that cleaned it and brought the cream to the top. She then bottled the products and used what Marge calls “an old car” to make deliveries around town seven days a week.

Marge’s life changed abruptly shortly after Dale, who had grown up on a farm in Bennett County, S.D., graduated from high school at Martin and had worked on ranches in the Nebraska Sandhills several years, landed a better paying job on the railroad and came to Chadron in 1948.

They dated and were making wedding plans about the time Dale was drafted into the Army. They were married Dec. 14, 1950 and before long were sent to Alaska, where Dale spent most of his two-year tour of duty. Their daughter, Dayle, now Mrs. Ron Thiessen of rural Chadron, was born there.

After the Stoners returned to Chadron, he became a life insurance underwriter, served a term as president of the National Association of Life Underwriters and got involved in an array of local activities. They included the Little Britches Rodeo, the Lions Club and Bill Dowling American Legion Post. He was post commander 15 years and was on the Veterans Honor Guard much longer.

Marge notes that in 2000 they had to delay their Golden Wedding Anniversary observance because she had heart bypass surgery in Rapid City. In retrospect, Marge is certain she always had a heart issue. She recalls being short of breath while walking to the Alpha (District 3) School that she attended. And, as a middle-aged adult who enjoyed swimming in the Armstrong Pool at Chadron State College, she sometimes “ran out of air” and had to turn on her back and float to the edge.

“I never had any (heart) pain and didn’t have a heart attack, but when Dr. (Ed) Pelton examined me more than 20 years ago, he thought something wasn’t right and sent me to Rapid City. They initially thought I needed a stent, but they had to give me four bypasses. I had lots of therapy afterward but fully recovered. I’m so glad it was taken care of, thanks to Dr. Pelton. I’m know I wouldn’t have lived to be 100 without it. A lot of prayer also was involved.”

Marge’s stint in the Dawes County Treasurer’s Office was a long one—at least 35 years. Even before she was married and had other jobs, because of her math skills, she was asked to help in the office from time to time. After Dayle had been in school a few years, Marge became a full-time employee and shortly afterwards was appointed the deputy treasurer by Bill Forbes, who was the treasurer from 1938 through 1970.

When Forbes decided to retire, Marge ran for the office. She barely won the Republican nomination in May 1970, edging a male opponent by just two votes, the recount showed. But she had opposition just one other time in the ensuing primary or general elections. Only Belle Quinn, who was the treasurer from 1918 through 1937, and Forbes ever filled the position longer than her 16-year tenure, but the Chadron Record reported she’d worked there 20 years before she ran for the office.

She says there’s much more to being the treasurer than most citizens probably realize. Beside collecting the local taxes, the treasurer also distributes the receipts to the various government entities that depend on the revenue to operate.

“When I first became treasurer, there were still more than 80 school districts in the county,” she recalls. “There was lots of consolidation going on and we had to recalculate the distributions. The state auditors are always coming around to make sure we were doing things right. It helped that I always liked to work with figures. Thank goodness, the auditors never found much wrong. I retired just as the computer age was arriving, but I loved the job and the people who came to the office. They were the salt of the earth.”

Going back to living the good life, Marge is looking forward to Saturday, when all her family members except a grandson who is at Quantico training for a law enforcement position, are coming for the celebration. Besides Dayle and Ron, she has two grandchildren, six great-grands and two great-greats.

She has lived at Prairies Pines since March 1, 2008, about a year after her husband died. She speaks highly of the Prairie Pines staff said she enjoys the activities, although they’ve been curtailed because of COVID the past 18 months or so.

“It’s been a perfect place for me to live and I am blessed,” she said. “Dayle does my shopping, Ron can take care of anything if I need a man to help, and I still do my own laundry. I have a loving family and they’re all doing well. I have much to be thankful for.”

Does Marge have any advice for the younger set? “Get to know Jesus, put your hand in His hand and let Him work it out. That’s what I try to do.”

Cards may be sent to Marge at Prairie Pines Lodge, 900 West 7th Street, Apartment 408.

