Margery E. (Pinkerton) Stoner

Celebration of Life for 101-year-old Margery "Margie" Stoner of Chadron will be held in the spring of next year.

Margery E. (Pinkerton) Stoner was born on October 20, 1921, in Chadron, NE. She was escorted to her Heavenly Home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 11, 2022. Margery had just celebrated her 101st birthday with all her precious family.

Margery was the daughter of George and Minnie Pinkerton. She was one of six children who participated in their dairy farm and sold ice to the community in the summer. Her father brought back from Chicago the first Ayrshire cattle which was unique to this area. Margery's father passed away when she was eight years old, but their family kept the farm in tip top shape. She was a lifetime resident of Dawes County. She was an employee at the Dawes County Treasures office. Until her marriage to Dale Stoner of 56 years. They lived in Colorado Springs, CO where Dale was stationed at Fort Carson, CO. Until Dale was deployed to Fort Richardson at Anchorage, Alaska for eighteen months where their only daughter, Dayle was born. They returned stateside with their daughter, Dayle when she was nine months old. They built a home one- and a half mile east of Chadron. In 1960 Margery returned to the treasurer's office as Deputy Treasurer where she was elected treasurer serving four terms until retirement. During her term she was an officer of the State Treasurer serving as Vice President and then continuing to be earning Presidency.

She was devoted to her family, enjoyed summers spent with her daughter who was devoted to her horse as her dad was also as they spend many hours with and participated in little britches and high school rodeos. After Margery retired, she was a member of the Museum of the Fur Trade and volunteered 20 years. In 1998, she was awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the museum. She was also a member of the American Legion and member of Legion Auxiliary for 75 years. She was also a devoted Nebraska Cornhusker Fan.

Throughout her whole life she thanked the Lord every day for a loving God and a loving family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; devoted husband, Dale of 56 years; her brothers: Harry Pinkerton (Loretta), George Pinkerton (Freida); her sisters: Norma Pinkerton, Francis Lindeken (Bill), Opal Heinzle (Dude) and two nieces: Betty and Linda. She is survived by her daughter, Dayle (Ron Thiessen); her granddaughter, Dannalee O'Bryan Nordhagen (Shawn); her grandson, Spencer O'Bryan (Peggy); her six great-grandchildren: Matthew (Sadie), Ashlan (Mark), Jaden, Skyler, Parker and Preston and three great-great-grandchildren: Jacklyn, Maverick and Bennett. She is also survived by three nephews: Don Pinkerton, Gary Heinzle (Pat), and Dennis Pinkerton (Vi).

Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor's choice.

Bates-Gould Funeral Home of Alliance is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.