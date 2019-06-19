Two Chadron High School students placed second at this year’s National History Day competition, bringing home a silver medal for a website the pair created.
Jameson Margetts and Abigail Hyer created a website for the Senior Group Website category highlighting “The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire: Learning to Triumph over Tragedy.”
The duo were the Western District and Nebraska State Champions in the category heading into the national competition at College Park, Maryland. They continued their winning streak in the opening round of national competition, taking first place to advance to finals, where they finished second.
“Their second place finish is an outstanding feat,” said Western District NHD Coordinator Moni Hourt. “Nearly 4,000 students from every state in the United States, as well as from five territories, Singapore and Korea competed in the final round of competition this year.”
National History Day is an international program for students in grades 6-12. Students compete either individually or in groups in five different categories. Students must place in the top three at their regional contest and then in the top two at the state level before advancing to the national level.
You have free articles remaining.
Chadron Public Schools had six students competing in four categories at National History Day. Lauren Collins and Grace Sorenson, who also competed in the group website category with their project, “Amelia Earhart: A Triumph for Women and a Tragedy Never Forgotten,” finished in the top 20, earning an honorable mention at the national level.
Tyler Kaus competed in the individual documentary category with his project, “Longitude: Making Time Travel,” while his brother Thomas presented an individual website titled, “Polish Cipher War: A Polish Triumph that Couldn’t Prevent a Polish Tragedy.”
Other students who advanced to the national contest from the area included Crawford students Tylea Underwood in Senior Individual Exhibit with “The Triumph and Tragedy of Martha Sharp,” and Alexis Konruff in Senior Individual Performance with “A Single Light in a World of Darkness.”
The trio of Will Ackerman, Jordan Summers and London Gilliam, also of Crawford, competed in Senior Group Documentary with “The 1902 Coal Strike: Triumph from Tragedy.”
Crawford’s Hadlee Rudloff’s “Five Ordinary Heroes” and “Crazy Horse and Red Cloud: Tragedy in Their Triumph” by students Lane Frahm, Rope Anders and Talor Morava also appeared at the recent competition.