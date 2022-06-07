Maria L. Wheeler-Groves

Maria L. Wheeler-Groves, 64, lost her life in a tragic motorcycle accident near St. George, Utah. Her soul mate, Levi Grant, also perished in this accident.

Maria, much better known as Mimi, was born August 14, 1957 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Fred and Lucy Wheeler. She was the youngest of three siblings. Joining sister Cathy and Brother Rick. Rick recalls her being a nice, high spirited little girl. At the age of 10, the family moved to Chadron, where her father was hired as the speech and theater instructor at CSC.

Within the first year, Mimi was cast in a child's role in the production of "My Fair Lady". Her father was tasked with building the Post Playhouse from the ground up and the whole family was involved from set construction to costume creation and repair. She used these talents helping her friend Lisa Anderson in wardrobe duties at the Civic Center in Rapid City.

Before buying Helen's, she spent some years working for the Office of Human Development and had a special place in her heart for the developed mentally disabled as well and anyone at a disadvantage. She served as conservator for several, including her sister Cathy, having been stricken with MS.

A special (among many) friends, Deb Shuck, is left to mourn her passing, they shared many adventures going way back.

Many people knew Mimi from Helen's Restaurant, which had a way of making the staff and clientele become family. Literally thousands of people have been touched by her hard work at Helen's. Her daughter Jen carries that on today.

Mimi leaves being children Christina Hall, Jen Wright and her children Asher and Adeline, and son Logan Groves and his partner Becca Chasek. Her Brother Rick (wife Gretchen) as well as their children Megan O'Connel and Aaron Wheeler. And numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents Fred and Lucy and her sister Cathy.There will be a celebration of life held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska, to honor the memory of Mimi. Suggested as a memory donation in Mimi's honor may be made to CSC Foundation Wheeler Family Fine Arts Scholarship. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

