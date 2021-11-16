Marvin Burdette Nielson

GORDON, Neb. | Marvin Burdette Nielson was born September 29, 1944, in Gordon, Nebraska to John and Opal (Ostrander), the oldest of four children. Marvin was a graduate of Gordon High School in 1963. After graduation, Marvin worked for Floyd Downing with his good friends Burr, Boyd (Puz) and Dean Jameson.

In September 1965 Marvin enlisted into the 8th infantry division with the United States Army where he was primarily stationed at Baumholder, Germany. He returned to U.S. soil on August 24, 1967, at which time he entered the Army Reserves until 1971. After returning home he received an education from Southeast Community College in Milford, NE with an Associate Degree in Diesel Mechanics, graduating in 1969. While getting his degree in Milford, he met the love of his life, Katherine Jensen.

Marvin and Kathy were married January 31, 1970, in front of their friends and family at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cordova, Nebraska. This union provided them with two children, John LeMoyne born June 17, 1972, and Karen Debra born April 20, 1977.

After Marriage, Marvin worked on various ranches in his beloved sandhills until he and Kathy decided to settle down on a small acreage in Whitney. After leaving the ranch life, Marvin began working at Henkins Equipment in Chadron for Jim and Marsha Mapes. He worked there until his retirement in 2016 when Kathy had her stroke to help take care of her.

Marvin is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Karen (Bryan) Clines of Bar Nunn, WY; daughter-in-law Amy of Alliance; grandson Caleb of Alliance; step-granddaughter Danielle Clines of Bon Aqua, TN; brothers Jonathan (Trenda) and Malcolm (Cindy) both of Ellsworth; sister Rowena (Dennis) Beck of Greenville, IN and several nieces and nephews.

Marvin is preceded in death by son John, nephew Steve, parents John and Opal, father and mother-in-law Willard and Anne Jensen and sisters-in-law Cheryl Graff and Linda Vardell.

Funeral Services were held Friday November 12, 2021, 9:00 am at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home in Gordon. Burial will be held at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance at 11:00 am.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Chadron Community Hospital Home Health Care and Hospice and donations may be sent to Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.

