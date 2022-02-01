Mary Gretchen Moss

HAMILTON, MT | Mary Gretchen Moss, 83, entered her eternal rest Monday, January 24, 2022 in Hamilton, MT after suffering a serious fall. She was born February 17, 1938 in Valentine, NE, the daughter of Burrell C. Booth and Mary E. Adamson Booth.

Gretchen, as she was known to family and friends, grew up and attended school in Cody, NE and graduated from Cody High School in 1955. Much to her mother's dismay she preferred dungarees to dresses and would rather play in a blowout than attend tea parties.

After graduation she attended school in Boulder, CO for a short time but on a break from school at a dance at the American Legion Hall in Cody she met the love of her life, Earl O. Moss of Manville, WY. They were married on November 3rd, 1956 and moved to Lusk WY. Little did she know that would be the first of many moves as Earl made his career with the CNW railroad.

Making a home where they landed across WY. NE, IA, SD, MN, IL and MT, Gretchen was a devoted wife and mother always making sure she provided a warm and comfortable home for her family.

Gretchen was a bookkeeper and worked for several furniture stores and the City of Chadron and eventually retired as a baker for the Chadron Public School system. She was a woman of faith and dedicated herself to God, her family, church and community. She was a wonderful hostess. She enjoyed cooking, decorating, reading, needlework and gardening. She is described by those who knew her as loving, kind, giving, gentle and a prayer warrior.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Earl O. Moss, and daughters, Julie M. Radford of Gresham, OR; Karen L. Johnson of Lolo, MT; Linda (Alex) Vogel of Lolo, MT and Molly (Fred) Wall of Yakima, WA. And as well numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Proverbs 31:26, She opens her mouth in wisdom, And the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.

