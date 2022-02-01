 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Gretchen Moss

  • 0
Mary Gretchen Moss

Mary Gretchen Moss

HAMILTON, MT | Mary Gretchen Moss, 83, entered her eternal rest Monday, January 24, 2022 in Hamilton, MT after suffering a serious fall. She was born February 17, 1938 in Valentine, NE, the daughter of Burrell C. Booth and Mary E. Adamson Booth.

Gretchen, as she was known to family and friends, grew up and attended school in Cody, NE and graduated from Cody High School in 1955. Much to her mother's dismay she preferred dungarees to dresses and would rather play in a blowout than attend tea parties.

After graduation she attended school in Boulder, CO for a short time but on a break from school at a dance at the American Legion Hall in Cody she met the love of her life, Earl O. Moss of Manville, WY. They were married on November 3rd, 1956 and moved to Lusk WY. Little did she know that would be the first of many moves as Earl made his career with the CNW railroad.

Making a home where they landed across WY. NE, IA, SD, MN, IL and MT, Gretchen was a devoted wife and mother always making sure she provided a warm and comfortable home for her family.

People are also reading…

Gretchen was a bookkeeper and worked for several furniture stores and the City of Chadron and eventually retired as a baker for the Chadron Public School system. She was a woman of faith and dedicated herself to God, her family, church and community. She was a wonderful hostess. She enjoyed cooking, decorating, reading, needlework and gardening. She is described by those who knew her as loving, kind, giving, gentle and a prayer warrior.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Earl O. Moss, and daughters, Julie M. Radford of Gresham, OR; Karen L. Johnson of Lolo, MT; Linda (Alex) Vogel of Lolo, MT and Molly (Fred) Wall of Yakima, WA. And as well numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Proverbs 31:26, She opens her mouth in wisdom, And the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McEwen publishes new book

McEwen publishes new book

Anyone who attended Chadron Middle School in the 1970’s or Chadron State College from the late 1980’s up until about four years ago will likel…

FFA students qualify for State

FFA students qualify for State

With half of their monthly competitions under their belts, several Chadron High School FFA students have already qualified for State competition.

College hosts annual Range Day

College hosts annual Range Day

Last Wednesday saw the sixth annual Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) Range Day at Chadron State College.

Business owner expresses concerns

Business owner expresses concerns

Monday night the Chadron City Council, with Vice Mayor Cheryl Welch appearing via teleconference, heard from Candace Connery-Nollette in regar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News