Mary Lou Haddix

CHADRON - Mary Lou Haddix (Wax), 92, passed away on June 7, 2022 at Crestview Manor in Chadron, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, Mary Lou, was born on March 20, 1930 in Alliance, Nebraska to Joseph Lawrence and Gladys Viola Wax (Kneebone). Mary Lou graduated from Hemingford High School in 1948. She graduated from Chadron State College, receiving her teaching certificate. She earned a B.S. in Elementary Education from Chadron State College, additional endorsements in reading from Chadron State College and Headstart Training and Internship from UNL, Lincoln, Nebraska. She had teaching certificates for Nebraska Elementary (K-8) and South Dakota Elementary (K-8).

Her honors were the following: Hemingford High School - Class of 1948, member of Honors Society, High School Girls State Alternate; College - Phi Alpha Theta (Academic Honors Society); Dean's List.

Her educating career spanned almost thirty (30) years in a variety of school districts, county schools and at the Pine Ridge school system.

She was very active in community activities: Director of Headstart Program, Alliance, Nebraska, Director of RSVP Program (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), Rapid City, SD, Member of RSVP Program, Chadron, Nebraska, Secretary/Receptionist, Guidance Center- Pine Ridge Job Corp, Chadron, Nebraska, Campfire Leader, Volunteer Library Storyteller, Cub Scout Assistant Leader, Number 1 fan and active supporter of her sons, nieces, nephews, grandsons and granddaughters extracurricular activities.

She was united in marriage to Oscar Perry Haddix in Hemingford, Nebraska. And to this union three sons were born, Perry Scott, Brian Jay, Lawrence Lee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Lowell, Larry (Sonny); son, Brian Jay; nephews: Rick Wax, and Vern Wax.

She is survived by her sons: Perry (Yan) of Orlando, FL, Lawrence (Cassie) of Columbus, GA; grandchildren: Isabella and Keegen of Anchorage, AK, Bradley, Caleb, Nathan, Annabelle of Columbus, GA; step-grandchildren: Tye and Boyd of Anchorage, AK; nieces and nephews: Margie (Don) Turek of Hemingford, NE, Rozie Wax of Hemingford, NE, Gary (Linda) Wax of Macedonia, IA, John (Mary) Wax of Emerson, IA, Wendy (Fred) Boutin of Denver, CO, Mary (Eric) Lewis of Denver, CO, Angie (Dave) Parker of Canyon, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special recognition of the cherished lifelong friendship that Delores Yoakum and Bonnie Riggs provided to Mary Lou.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Sheris Dojcsany and Karen Broberg for their diligent and thoughtful caring for our mother for over a decade. In addition, the family is appreciative of the care that was extended to her by the staff of Crestview Manor in Chadron, Nebraska.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

