Mary "Mecky' Martin

Mary 'Mecky' Craig Martin

MESA, Ariz. | Mary Esther "Mecky" Craig Martin went to meet her Lord the morning of June 21, 2021 in Mesa after a short battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her mother, father, four siblings and one great-grandchild. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Martin; four siblings, 10 children, 25 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way). She leaves behind a large extended family and friends that will feel the void she has left behind.

A private memorial service was held at her home in Mesa.

A final service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Chadron, NE, at a later date.

Family asks in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in her name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0