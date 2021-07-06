 Skip to main content
Mary "Mecky' Martin

Mary 'Mecky' Craig Martin

MESA, Ariz. | Mary Esther "Mecky" Craig Martin went to meet her Lord the morning of June 21, 2021 in Mesa after a short battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her mother, father, four siblings and one great-grandchild. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Martin; four siblings, 10 children, 25 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way). She leaves behind a large extended family and friends that will feel the void she has left behind.

A private memorial service was held at her home in Mesa.

A final service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Chadron, NE, at a later date.

Family asks in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in her name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

