With Thanksgiving passing last Thursday, it didn't take long for the white associated with Christmas to come blasting into Chadron and other communities.
The massive dump of snow that dropped in the Nebraska panhandle and surrounding states certainly made for an interesting weekend. Nearly every road in the affected area was closed, though that hardly mattered as vehicles - and homes - of all sizes were buried under the fresh powder.
The questions about when or how people were going to get out of their homes and on the highways was compounded as reports came in from all over of flickering lights and, in some cases, total power outages.
Jared Allen, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service office out of Cheyenne, said the total snow reported in and around Chadron was 14 inches, though near the top of the Pine Ridge area there were reports it had gotten as deep as 15-18 inches,
Northern Sioux County, Allen said, reported six inches, and southward on Highway 20 there were reports of 10 inches.
In Sheridan, eight inches were reported six miles north of Gordon. Ten miles east of Pine Ridge, S.D., it was three inches.
Snow depths appeared to lessen further south, Allen said, with Alliance reporting only about one to two inches. Things were significantly different in South Dakota, with 23 inches reported in Spearfish.
The storm closed all of the Nebraska state highways for 24-36 hours, Allen said, but as Monday morning everything is back open and running. Additionally, he added, there was about 40-50 miles of power lines that were iced over.
Chadron Public Works Director Milo Rust said the plows have been out since Saturday, going from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day, to get the roads clear.
There are also some long-term effects, Allen said. An antenna tower southeast of Chadron was damaged in the storm. Additionally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) transmitter on that transmitter was affected. What this means is anyone with a NOAA-capable radio will not receive any information from that organization for the foreseeable future.
Though roads are clearing and no snow is forecast, it's advised that safety be exercised when driving as roads will still be slick.