Master Gardener tips for the Panhandle

Plant pathogens follow summer storms: Did your garden receive hail this summer? Summer heat and moisture can increase the pathogen population. Hail creates an opening for opportunistic pathogens to enter plants. One example is bacterial leaf spot, which have brown spots and grayish-white centers on leaves of young plants. As the bacteria spreads, the foliage will take on a blighted appearance.

Installing a rain garden: Does your lawn stay brown this time of year, despite summer storms and constant watering? Install a rain garden instead! Rainwater harvesting systems consist of three components: collection such as your roof, transportation such as the gutters, and infiltration or depression in your landscape. You simply need to guide the rainwater from the roof through the gutters into a depression and fill with permeable media and appropriate plants.

When to harvest herbs: Aromatics of your herbs are filling the air. Herb harvest timing depends on what you are collecting. Foliage such as chives and rosemary should be collected before flower. Herbs such as borage and chamomile should be harvested just before full flower. Herbs grown for seeds should be harvested as the pods change from green to brown. Roots should be harvested in fall after the foliage fades.