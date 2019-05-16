The entries are in and it’s time for our readers to test their knowledge of our local ranches!
The Record’s Match the Brand Contest appears in the May 15 printed issue as part of the paper’s Salute to Beef for National Beef Month. We’re asking our readers to match the correct brand with the correct ranch photo. The reader who submits the most correct answers will receive a new barbecue grill courtesy of The Chadron Record!
Local ranchers submitted their brands and photos of work taking place on their ranch earlier this month for the contest, and they’re eligible to compete for the grill as well. All interested participants need to pick up a copy of the May 15 Chadron Record and fill out the entry form in order to compete. The entry forms must be returned to The Chadron Record by May 31 at 3 p.m. They can be dropped off in person at 248 West Second St. or mailed to PO Box 1084, Chadron, Neb., 69337.
The winner of the grill will be announced in the June 5 Chadron Record. Ranchers who submitted their brands will also be entered into a random drawing for a dinner for two, which will also be announced that day.
“Thanks to the ranchers who sent us their photos. Agriculture is a large part of the economy in northwest Nebraska, and we wanted to honor beef producers during National Beef Month in a way that engages our readers,” said Record Editor Kerri Rempp. “We can’t wait to see how the Match the Brand Contest ends, so grab your May 15 edition today and start guessing!”