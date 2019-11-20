Chadron State College and the Foundation are committed to ensuring the Math Science building project gets underway. This $28.5 million renovation and new construction will drastically change the landscape of not only the current Chadron State campus, but for generations of future Eagles. A major component of funding comes from the State of Nebraska. However, private support is required to make this project a reality. Thank you to Dr. Joyce Hardy for your support and leadership.
The renovation and addition of the college's Math Science building is now a reality thanks to the recently approved budget by Nebraska state senators and Gov. Pete Ricketts. Included in the budget is the bond repayment for teh $28.5 million project.
Chadron State President Randy Rhine said, "This project will allow Chadron State College to prepare healthcare professionals and teachers who will continue to live in our communities and give back through their service and career. This project is also significant for western Nebraska, and I'm excited to see how far-reaching its impact will be." It is anticipated construction will being in the spring of 2020.
The Math Science renovation and addition project has received widespread support in the region. More than 40 organizations, including school districts, city governments, hospitals and employers in western Nebraska have endorsed the project.
As part of the funding package, $2.525 million is required for the capital project, and the college and Chadron State Foundation are partnering to secure funding. The Foundation has already secured more than $1.5 million and is working to secure additional funds through its Next Horizon campaign. Rhine said, "Chadron State College is grateful to everyone who has joined this project as donors and pledged their support."