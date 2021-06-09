Math Science project receives Nebraska Environmental Trust grant

Chadron State College has been awarded a $483,500 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) to implement a variety of environmentally friendly features in the new Math Science Center for Innovative Learning (COIL).

Among the items funded by the NET grant will be energy efficient mechanical and electrical systems and lighting in the COIL building, landscaping with native or well-adapted and drought resistant grasses, shrubs and trees, and special air quality and plumbing fixtures that reduce water consumption.

Renovation of CSC’s Math Science building has long been a top priority for the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees. In 2019, Nebraska Senators and Gov. Pete Ricketts approved funding for the project, which involves a complete renovation of the existing structure and addition of a new, 16,926 square foot north wing.

Groundbreaking for the $32 million project took place in Sept. 2020, with completion expected in Feb. 2022. The building will meet contemporary laboratory and teaching standards, and include a lecture hall with two 120-inch projection screens, active learning classrooms and labs, study spaces, extensive audio-visual technologies and dedicated space for the Dr. Lois Veath Planetarium, the Eleanor Barbour Cook Museum of Geology, and the unique collections of the High Plains Herbarium.