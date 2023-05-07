Each year, May is Bird Month in Nebraska. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and partner organizations celebrate with a variety of activities across the state throughout the month. More information can be found at nebraskabirdmonth.org. Here are some opportunities:

Southeast District Birding Day Set for May 11

Birders of all ages are invited to join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for Southeast District Birding Day on May 11 at Table Rock Wildlife Management Area in Pawnee County.

Meet at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot at the southeast side of the WMA, along Highway 4. Birders will divide into groups and hike different areas, looking for woodland, grassland and other bird species.

At 11 a.m., birders will meet at Kirkman’s Cove Recreation Area, 3 miles to the east, where a Nemaha Natural Resources District park pass will be required and available, for lunch and speakers.

Participants should bring lunch, binoculars, cameras, field guides, insect repellant, bag chair as well as appropriate clothing and footwear for steep terrain.

RSVP by May 9 at the event listing on the calendar at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Birding at Lake Mac is May 13

Learn about common birds at Lake McConaughy during Birding at Lake Mac on May 13.

Participants also will have the opportunity to make pine-cone bird feeders and enjoy a short bird outing at this free event, which begins at 10 a.m. at the visitor center.

Binoculars and bird ID books will be provided, and participants will receive Nebraska Bird Month swag.

For more information, contact Meghan.Manary@Nebraska.gov.

Platte River SP, Schramm to host Birding Basics Chat

Come to Platte River State Park on May 6 or Schramm Education Center on May 7 for a Birding Basics Chat.

Learn what it takes to be a birder and ways to identify birds. Explore resources you may want to have in your birder backpack.

At Platte River SP, meet at the Nature Center below Mallet Lodge for this free program, which starts at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. At Schramm, meet in the lobby of the education center at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Ponca State Park hosting Migratory Bird Day

Join fellow birders at Ponca State Park on May 13 for Migratory Bird Day.

The park attracts amateur and experienced bird watchers. Nearly 300 bird species have been reported in the area; warblers, scarlet tanagers, northern orioles, red-breasted grosbeaks, indigo buntings and ruby-throated hummingbirds are just a few of the highlights.

Join park staff between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a full day of birding activities. Make a bird feeder, watch for birds, and learn the history of migration along the Missouri River.

Call the park office 402-755-2284 or check Facebook: Ponca State Park NE for details and a list of program times.

Make a Recycled Bird Feeder at Mahoney State Park

Come to Eugene T. Mahoney State Park on May 13 and make a recycled bird feeder.

Learn about different kinds of bird seeds and feeders, then create one using recycled materials. Guests are encouraged to bring a few items to recycle such as an empty soup can or plastic bottle. Other materials will be provided.

Meet at 10 a.m. at the picnic tables in the grassy area in front of Owen Marina.

Visit Indian Cave SP for Migratory Bird Day

Indian Cave State Park will host a variety of family-friendly activities during the Ninth Annual Migratory Bird Day on May 27.

Fun, hands-on bird crafts and games for all ages will take place from 4-6 p.m., followed by a fish fry from 6-7 p.m. and a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt at 9 p.m. See the calendar event entry at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for more information.

A park entry permit is required.

Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt on tap at Lewis and Clark SRA

Bring the children to Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area on May 27 for a Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt.

This event, which starts at 9:30 p.m., will help celebrate Migratory Bird Weekend. Eggs will have treats in them; some also will have bird trivia to win fun prizes.

A park entry permit is required.