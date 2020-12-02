Mayor, city manager speak to COVID plan

During the Nov. 16 meeting of the Chadron City Council, Mayor Miles Bannan mentioned the possibility of putting a plan in place here in Chadron to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The mayor recently elaborated, “From the City Council’s side, for our position, a lot of this is communication. Just getting it in front of people to say, ‘Hey, you need to stay home, you need to social distance, you need to wear a mask when you’re in public.’ So much of what we’re hearing from hospitals — from our hospital, from the Scottsbluff hospital — is they are highly taxed on their resources.
“I think, for a lot of folks, the urgency of this being truly a pandemic is kind of faded into the background and they might start to feel normal after a while. It’s not and it’s as bad as we’ve had it.”
A big part working as a council, Bannan added, is communicating those facts. Panhandle Public Health, he said, has put together a draft resolution that hits their main talking points which he hopes to bring forward at the council’s Dec. 7 meeting.
The other side of things, Bannan said, is some cities in Nebraska are doing mask mandates. “That’s something that’s hard to think about,” he said, and while there are no communities in the Panhandle with such mandates everybody seems to be watching Scottsbluff since they have a large hospital and impact from COVID-19. “If they do something that might make space for other cities to do something.”
Thinking about trying to implement and enforce a mask mandate for Chadron is opening a “can of worms,” Bannan said.
City Manager Greg Yanker said such a mandate would be “no different than any ordinance or any municipal code we have on the books. The expectation is, when those are passed, there be some type of enforcement or follow-up related to those. It’s not just a blind gesture that we’re passing a mandate to regulate and/or enforce whatever policy or direction it is. Whether it be snow ordinances, nuisance violations, there is an expectation these are going to be enforced.”
The issue, Yanker continued, is what level of enforcement will be pursued vs. level of education, as well as what level of burden would then be put back on the court system. “Most likely, you’re going to have a lot of folks that would look at potentially challenging some kind of mask mandate and take it through the court system.” He noted court dockets are already being pushed back because of COVID-19.
There’s also a monetary impact to consider, as a city attorney would have to be paid to defend such cases.
“It opens a lot of questions,” Yanker said, “that would need to be answered, not just by council on what their level of enforcement expectation would be.” Among the additional issues to consider are depression and other mental health issues, as well as drug use, stemming from long-term isolation. Then you’re asking your police force to go out and try to enforce this mandate, which is going to be challenging on a department that’s already understaffed.
“From our perspective we would rather see individual compliance and individual ownership, whether it be masks or social distancing, rather than the heavy-handed approach that we’re going to go out there and enforce these issues.”
If the city were to go to a city-wide mandate, Yanker said, enforcement would be a very challenging issue to address. He further pointed out over the past month there is a downward trend in the number of active cases, but whether that trend continues or is temporary remains to be seen.
Bannan said there’s no way to mandate people not travel or invite people into their homes for the holidays. “There’s a lot of behavior that, even if you try to take the most heavy-handed approach, that you could never limit.” He stressed continuously hitting the main points of masking, social distancing and isolating if symptomatic, and that health care workers in Chadron are seeing an impact with this disease.
“Hopefully that drive the point home,” he said, “that we all need to hold on just a little longer and get our test positivity rates down, get our case number down. It’s hard to not be able to have the holidays as usual, but I think it’s so important to look out for one another in that way and have responsibility for one another as citizens of our community.”
If it did come to a mask mandate, Bannan said he would like to see the process in another community before taking steps here. Though new ordinances typically see three readings before implemented, he pointed out following such steps means at least six weeks would pass and a mandate at that time would be trying to mitigate health effects from over a month ago. He added that implementing a mandate would not be done in secret, though it could run through a board of health rather than council.
“But again,” he said, “that’s not something that’s under immediate consideration. The possibility of having to get tangled up in legal proceedings over it, the whole idea just leaves a bad taste in your mouth. We could achieve this through inspiring people to look out for one another.”
