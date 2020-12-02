Mayor, city manager speak to COVID plan

“From our perspective we would rather see individual compliance and individual ownership, whether it be masks or social distancing, rather than the heavy-handed approach that we’re going to go out there and enforce these issues.”

If the city were to go to a city-wide mandate, Yanker said, enforcement would be a very challenging issue to address. He further pointed out over the past month there is a downward trend in the number of active cases, but whether that trend continues or is temporary remains to be seen.

Bannan said there’s no way to mandate people not travel or invite people into their homes for the holidays. “There’s a lot of behavior that, even if you try to take the most heavy-handed approach, that you could never limit.” He stressed continuously hitting the main points of masking, social distancing and isolating if symptomatic, and that health care workers in Chadron are seeing an impact with this disease.

“Hopefully that drive the point home,” he said, “that we all need to hold on just a little longer and get our test positivity rates down, get our case number down. It’s hard to not be able to have the holidays as usual, but I think it’s so important to look out for one another in that way and have responsibility for one another as citizens of our community.”