Mayor, council express virus concerns

Bannan later noted, “We are in a very dangerous situation. Panhandle Public Health reported there’s 11 more deaths than they’re currently reporting. They’re just not confirmed COVID by the state yet . . . It’s killing our community members and not just making them sick. This is an emergency and we need to treat it as such. It’s easy to become numb to it, it’s easy to think everything’s going to be fine, it’s easy to travel to your family’s house for Thanksgiving and treat it as a normal holiday, but that is not the case.”

City Manager Greg said changes are also dependent on whether Governor Pete Ricketts puts the level at orange or red. With the former, things will continue much as they are; with the latter, the city could see the closing of bars and restaurants, and other conditions similar to those seen in March through May.

Yanker further explained the colors at the state level are separate from those posted weekly by Panhandle Public Health District. Each agency, he noted has their own metrics by which they determine their levels.

Councilmember Cheryl Welch said it’s Thanksgiving time, and while people are being thankful they should also be cautious. “This is not the time to have those great, wonderful gatherings at Grandma’s house,” she said, noting she has three elderly people in her life seriously affected by COVID-19.