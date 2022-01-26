McEwen publishes new book

Anyone who attended Chadron Middle School in the 1970’s or Chadron State College from the late 1980’s up until about four years ago will likely know of Dr. Robert McEwen either in the classroom, or in the halls and campus.

But outside of the academic institutions, McEwen has published books including: Heartwood & Other Poems (1995), Casey Joe MacBride's White River (2014), and And There’s Been Talk (2018). He recently added a fourth with Bill’s Boys and Other Poems in December of 2021.

McEwen said he’d been writing most of his life when he decided he wanted to put some things together and get them published. “And that’s what I did.”

As for his writing style, McEwen said it is mainly narrative poetry, that which tells a story. “I also write in a style called blank verse,” he added. “That style is not very popular today, but it’s the style I learned and it’s the style I’m going to continue with.”

He further likened this train of though to his tree trimming, which he has been doing since 1964. “Once you learn the basics, the fundamentals, you stick with those and modify when necessary. You don’t shut the door to new methods. You examine them and try to see if they’ll work.”

When it comes to inspiration for his writing, McEwen said, “I wish I knew, because some days I have absolutely no inspiration at all. And yet . . . you sit down in front of a blank page and you’ve got to fill it. Whether you feel good or not, whether you’re inspired or not . . . you’ve got to put something down.”

After getting a rough draft down, he said, then the work begins to get to the final product. “Two, three, four, five drafts later, you might hit it. You might get lucky and hit it on the second or third draft. But it’s a lot of work, and whether you’re in the mood to write that day or not you better get something on the page.”

McEwen doesn’t show any signs of stopping his writing, either, as he’s already got an 800-page manuscript he plans to whittle down. “I’m at the point where I’ve got to start taking the ax to it.” This story involves two men who, through a series of bad luck incidents, wind up in the middle of nowhere.

“They’ve had no good luck,” McEwen said of his characters, “but a whole lot to say, and what they say takes up the novel.”

For those looking to build a career in writing, McEwen’s advice is to read. “If you’re writing fiction, go back as far as you can and read up to the present time. Find out as many different styles as you can. Learn the craft, learn the trade. Read writers who have worked and they’ll teach you what’s going on. Taking a Creative Writing class is not a bad idea . . . you can learn a lot from a Creative Writing class.”

He also encouraged taking American Literature and British Literature for those interested in writing novels, and incorporating the tools learned in the classroom. Though it’s possible for people to write about things which they have not personally experienced or witnessed, McEwen said it’s key to do as much research as possible.

While he’s been fortunate to find publishers for his own works, McEwen said it can be hit or miss when one chooses to submit his or her work. There could be several rejections, he said, or only a few. “But you’ve got to keep sending it out.” He further added some publishers might reject the work but have some suggestions, and incorporating those can help the writing get accepted when it’s sent out again.

Of his teaching, McEwen said, “I had some wonderful students, and I was very privileged to work with a lot of really great faculty members.” He further added he learned a lot from the middle school staff when he was just starting out in his teaching career.

McEwen will be reading his work at the Chadron Public Library, though no dates have been set. His books are available at the Bean Broker and online.

