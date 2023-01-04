McLain, Seger named Citizens of the Year

Two well-known names around Chadron and the surrounding area are Tina McLain and Dr. Russ Seger, both of whom have been named Citizen of the Year for 2022 by The Chadron Record.

Tina McLain

Folks might recognize McLain as the director of Chadron Community Recreation, home to youth flag and tackle football, soccer, basketball, soccer and volleyball.

McLain explained how Chadron Community Recreation came about. When she and her husband, Jerry, came to Chadron in the early 90’s with their young family, it was difficult to find out who contact to get kids signed up for sports, piano, Boys Scouts or other activities.

“We weren’t the only people who were frustrated,” she said, and it took getting ahold several people to find the right point of contact. She and Don King discussed the idea of having one big umbrella, where one person could provide answers.

At the time, the Chadron Youth Center was closing, and Ed and Renee Mann were ready to give up running the soccer program, McLain said. She and Don King went to different organizations with the idea of having one group, calling it Chadron Rec. “That’s how it all came about,” she said.

Chadron Rec was established in the late 1990’s, and McLain headed it up since Day 1, except for brief period when she handed over the reins to Donna Ritzen.

“Once my kids were all in school, I started [substitute teaching] and I had some more time, so I formed Chadron Community Recreation. We have a board that’s been there for 20 years. That’s how it started. It started because a couple new families in town didn’t know who to call for kids activities.”

McLain further elaborated there was some discussion that a Recreation Director should fall under the City of Chadron, but they found out the City does not budget for such a position. “We were just a non-profit group of volunteers who got some funding because the youth center and Renee Mann from soccer turned over their programs to us. Later, Andy Hope turned over basketball. We were able to slowly grow and develop what we have now.”

Though activities for adults were attempted, it seemed the interest was mainly for the youth. “Even now, we try to do some adult,” McLain said. The program has continued to grow, adding youth volleyball, tackle football and flag football.

“We enjoy it, and as long as there’s a need we provide it for not just Chadron. We run leagues for the surrounding communities. We’re here for the good of the area, and it’s been fun to watch the kids grow up.”

McLain’s love of kids isn’t just seen through her work with CCR, as she’s also been a substitute teacher for nearly 25 years. She noted that she taught before having kids, but after moving to Chadron decided to substitute after all her children — Josh, Joe, Jake, Jonn, Jamie and Jazzy — were in school as it would allow her the freedom to go to their ball games.

“It’s like being a grandparent,” she said with a laugh. “You get to spoil them and have fun, and when you’re tired of them you give them back . . . I feel blessed to have that opportunity.” After moving to Chadron in 1991, she taught Religious Education at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for 25 years. While her kids were in school, she was in charge of the Washington, D.C. trip for six years and helped with the Booster Club.

McLain has also been the community co-chair for the Chadron State Foundation, and served on numerous boards.

Prior to coming to Chadron, Tina taught elementary students and coached high school basketball while Jerry attended medical school in Grand Forks, N.D. The couple then moved to Casper, where Jerry did his residency. While he was on rotation, she would go back to her parents’ home and continue teaching. After three years in Casper, they moved to Chadron and it’s been their home ever since.

“It’s been a great town to live in and give back to, because Chadron’s done so much for us.”

Willie Uhing, who nominated McLain, stated, “Few in Chadron have not been impacted by something she has worked towards, volunteered for, donated to, created or fabricated. Tina is the pinnacle of teamwork, working toward a common goal either following or leading. Her current pallet includes Chadron Community Recreation Director, referee for youth sporting events, delivery of communion to the nursing home and substitute teacher.”

Uhing further added, “Countless additional mouths have ended up at her dinner table during a holiday or random Tuesday night, but those mouths left her Ridgeview address with a full soul and full belly . . . delivery was also available. New parents welcoming a new life to Chadron? A helpful gift with equally helpful insight/experience to ease the anxious tensions and current worry. Misfortune befalls all, and Tina is often a first responder to help with literal or figurative reparations. Her family has followed this mindset and action; many other citizens are inspired to same, creating exponential goodness. The greatest trait of all though . . . Tina McLain’s feats are accomplished with happiness and a smile as she intrinsically wants to make her community and her people better.”

Jerry Mack, who also nominated her, stated, “I had the opportunity to go trick or treating with my grandchildren this year and was so pleasantly filled with joy to see Tina and her husband Jerry dressed up in Cardinal attire. Tina was a Cardinal football player and Jerry was wearing our Cardinal mascot. Just another example of her efforts for the youth in our community.

“Youth sports are often topics of concern for incidents of unsportsmanlike interactions between parents, officials or participants. Tina has always kept the focus on equity for all children to be able to participate with their peers and has done it in a way with full support of parents. She often utilizes high school athletes to coach and officiate games which not only allows them to give back to a sport, but it aids in teaching about the coaching and officiating sides of coaching.

“And on top of a long list of supporting the youth in our community .... She is a substitute teacher for the Chadron Public School district. She has literally served in every teaching role at one time or another from Kindergarten to 12th grade or elementary para to high school welding classes. She does it all! During this time of teacher and sub shortage, she has been tremendously relied on to fill many roles during the past year.”

Dr. Russ Seger

Ordained 50 years ago, Pastor Russ Seger of the First Congregational Church originally came to the church in 1999 as the interim pastor. He noted it was his wife Linda’s idea to come out here from Iowa, as she wanted to teach on the Pine Ridge Reservation. “I’d thought she’s last a year and then want to go back to Iowa,” Seger said. “At the end of the year she said she was going to stay.”

Since he was only on a leave of absence, he had to return to the church he served in Des Moines, Iowa, before he was called to be the settled pastor at the Chadron church in June of 2001.

It was more than 60 years ago when Seger realized ministry was the direction his life was headed. When he was 10 years old, he sang a solo at the Rapid City church he was attending. A woman at the church said she believed he was called to ministry.

Seger clarified that, while in Des Moines, he was a therapist for a psychiatric practice and remains a licensed therapist. “I still sideline with that a little,” he said, “and my primary interests were in trauma and crisis counseling.”

He was a hospital chaplain in Des Moines, and saw a need to support families in crisis and trauma. It was this experience that led him to earn a doctorate in Thanatology, the study of death and dying. “That ushered me in to doing a lot of the trauma work.”

Seger emphasized he was a clergy person before he became a therapist, and has always been engaged in ministry of some kind. “That’s never been far from my work, and as a hospital chaplain I was deeply invested in church work.”

In Chadron, he serves as chaplain for the Chadron Police Department, Chadron Volunteer Fire Department and the community Hospice program. Within the Chadron police and fire unit, as well as other agencies across the Panhandle, he does a number of critical incident stress debriefings. He explained after traumatic events such as deaths and accidents, emergency personnel are greatly affected. The debriefings provide opportunity for them to discuss how they’re feeling and determine if they’ve had any behavioral changes.

“The reason for that, is our fire department is all volunteer and we really depend on them. We want to keep them as emotionally health as possible.”

Some of the training for the debriefings, he added, came because he spent a number of years working with FEMA, and was the psychological officer for a forensic body ID team. Such teams are called in when there are mass disasters and forensic body identification is needed.

Seger was part of the team that went to Oklahoma City after the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building, and was in New York City for three weeks following 9/11.

In such incidents, he said, there’s typically so much mutilation that people can’t be identified visually. Forensic evidence such as dental records, DNA and prostheses is used instead. Seger’s place was to keep the team as emotionally healthy as possible.

Seger was also an adjunct professor with Chadron State College from 2006-2017, primarily teaching courses on aging, death and dying, and the psychology of group counseling.

As to his servcie in Chadron, he said, “I love what I do.” When he first came to the church, he wanted to become a community chaplain, to minister the needs of community in a way that meets a community’s need. He emphasized he does not want to take other pastors’ places.

As for being named a Citizen of the Year, Seger feels honored. “There’s a lot of people in this community. There are folks in this community I trust with my wallet, and I’m really grateful to be actively engaged in a community where I see a profound amount of goodness. . . I think it’s a lovely and wonderful community, and I’m grateful to be part of it.

“And, shucks,” he added with a laugh, “this church has put up with me for 22 years.”

Boyd Roberts, who nominated Seger, stated among his reasons: work with Hospice in Chadron, Gordon and Crawford; critical incident debriefing for the Chadron, Crawford and Harrison volunteer fire departments, teaching at Chadron State College, performing many weddings and funerals; visiting local nursing homes; administering to people in the Dawes County Jail; doing online grief counseling classes; and helping with the Fur Trade Days Ice Cream Social.

Chadron Fire Chief Branden Martens stated, “Russ has been and is a huge help to us on the department as he serves as our chaplain. His willingness to always support and help the fire department members during some of our most difficult times has always been a true blessing and greatly appreciated throughout the years. We as the department know we can count on Russ anytime of the day or night for support during difficult 911 rescue calls we go on. We know we can call him, and he never says ‘no’ but only ‘when can I be there?’

“Russ has always had a willingness and selflessness to support us as he can whether it is delivering our blessing before a meal or meeting with us after a 911 call is truly outstanding and deserves to be recognized. We believe Russ Seger is a stand-up citizen who lives to serve his community and we as the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department are an example of his generosity and continued loyalty to the community of Chadron. We cannot say enough about Russ, but he truly is a staple for the department, and it takes people like him to help keep the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department able to keep serving the community of Chadron.”