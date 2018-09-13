With the general election drawing closer, it’s time for voters to begin their final efforts to educate themselves on the issues and candidates.
Local media partners KCSR-KBPY and The Chadron Record will team up for a second election forum this year, giving voters an opportunity to hear from candidates who will appear on the November ballot in contested local races.
Candidates for Chadron City Council and the Chadron School Board have been invited to attend the Oct. 4 event.
The forum is moving to a new venue for the general election, relocating from the Chadron State College Campus to Chadron City Hall. Hosting the forum at city hall will allow for the event to be streamed on the local public access channel for voters who cannot attend in person.
The first race will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Each entity has three openings, and a narrower field than earlier this summer. Five candidates were running for the three spots on both boards, but each race has seen one candidate withdraw from the race in recent weeks.
Remaining on the ballot for the Chadron School Board are Thomas Menke, Sandy Roes, Joseph Johndreau, Tye Pourier. Andy Gooder withdrew his name. Miles Bannan, Mark Werner, A.J. Bassett, Cheryl Welch are still competing for Chadron City Council; Jennifer Fintel-Jensen withdrew.
Each candidate will have the opportunity to present a 60-second opening statement and a 90-second closing statement, as well as answering questions from the media moderators. Candidates are reminded that their RSVPs to the forum, as well as their Q&As for The Record’s election section published in conjunction with the forum, are due to kerri.rempp@lee.net or to The Record office by Sept. 19.
Members of the public can submit questions for the candidates to kerri.rempp@lee.net or contact the Record at 432-5511 or KCSR/KBPY at 432-5545 prior to the forum. There will be opportunities for those in attendance to submit written questions to the moderators during the forum.
All of Dawes County will vote by mail this year, and ballots must be returned to the Dawes County Clerk’s office by Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.