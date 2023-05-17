The Dawes/N Sioux County Farm Service Agency (FSA) is hosting an information meeting on Tuesday, May 23, at 1 p.m. at the American Legion. The meeting is intended to help farmers and ranchers understand the details of the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP). The event is free and open to the public.

The Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) available through FSA provides financial assistance to producers of non-insurable crops to protect against natural disasters that result in lower yields or crop losses or prevents crop planting. Common crops in this area for which NAP is often used includes native grass for pasture or hay, alfalfa or mixed forage for hay and millet for hay.

Representatives from the Sheridan County Farm Service Agency will provide an overview of the program and discuss program details such as acreage reporting requirements, notice of loss requirements and how to apply for a payment if a loss is sustained.

For additional meeting details, contact the Dawes/N Sioux County USDA Service Center at (308) 432-4616 Persons with disabilities who require accommodations be made for them to attend or participate in this meeting, should contact CED Sandy Orr at the above number or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 by May19, 2023.