Anyone interested in expanding recycling options for the Chadron area is encouraged to attend a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the Platte Valley Bank community room at 141 West Third Street in Chadron.

Susan Hucke, Keep Chadron Beautiful director; Kathy Worley, Keep Alliance Beautiful director; and Joe Talley, a student at Chadron State College are hosting the event.

Hucke explained that the purpose of the meeting is to gather ideas on how to make recycling work in Chadron through a community effort. Keep Chadron Beautiful currently collects corrugated cardboard and white office paper and will continue that successful program.

“My hope is people will come to this meeting with open minds,” Worley said. “All ideas will be welcome.”

Hucke, Worley and Talley recently met in Alliance to discuss how materials could be gathered in Chadron then regularly hauled to the Keep Alliance Beautiful Recycling Center for processing. Northern Panhandle residents have continued to express a desire for local access after the service became unavailable a few years ago, with some traveling to Alliance to recycle. There is also significant interest at CSC where students could introduce and maintain their own program in conjunction with the larger community.

In addition to looking for volunteers to facilitate the gathering and transport aspects, the organizers will cover what Keep Alliance Beautiful accepts, such as No. 1-7 plastic, newspaper, office paper, cardboard, milk jugs, steel/tin cans, aluminum cans, paperboard, magazines/books, ink cartridges, electronics, batteries, glass and Hefty energy bag materials, and what is not recyclable.

For information, call Hucke at (308) 432-5959 or 308-207-5889.