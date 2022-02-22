Meetings provide input for district

Last week, the Mari Sandoz Center at Chadron State College was home to four planning sessions — two for artists, two for the public — in regard to establishing a creative district in Chadron through the Nebraska Arts Council

Discover Northwest Nebraska Director Kerri Rempp said the creative district endeavor was begun last year when the Nebraska Arts Council stated it would start the process for cities to have these designated spaces.

There was some discussion, Rempp said, of designating the district as starting from the college and going down Main Street to Railroad Park, and along Second Street from Bordeaux to Morehead. This would encompass the entire historical district. Further, it would include a couple cross streets on Main to bring in the Chadron Public Library and Chadron Arts Center and Highway 20 to incorporate the Art Alley and some additional businesses.

“There’s already a lot of creative stuff going on,” Rempp said, including several activities on the CSC campus, and available art and opportunities downtown. “It’s an extensive list when you start listing off all of the things that take place in that footprint.”

Establishing the Chadron Creative District would mean an automatic $10,000 grant from the Nebraska Arts Council “to do whatever we wish,” Rempp said, adding there has already been a lot of ideas out there. Last week’s meetings were to further guide the application and determine priorities.

Once the district is established, it opens up the ability to apply for competitive-based grants up to $250,000 grant. Rempp noted the nice thing about the Arts Center grants is they are not restricted by time or needing matching funds. “They will work with you to fit what your city’s plans look like.”

University of Nebraska Extension Educator Jenny Nixon said they wanted folks at the meetings to provide information on how to move forward with the district. She asked people to “think big . . . The bigger you dream, the better you can formulate your ideas of what will happen.”

At the public meetings, attendees were first asked to describe what makes the Chadron Creative District unique. Following this was a series of group exercises with questions to look at how to represent diverse populations, what assets and infrastructure would be helpful, external opportunities and threats, opportunities for creativity and what they would like to see in the creative district in the next three to five years.

Rempp said the conversations and ideas in the meetings have been very good, and the information will be compiled together to figure out the commonalities and determine what the creative district would be moving forward.

Partners in this endeavor include the City of Chadron, Dawes County and the Museum of the Fur Trade.

The Nebraska Creative District Program utilizes the arts as an economic driver to support communities in Nebraska by telling their stories and elevating the value of the arts.

Creative Districts are designated cultural and economic areas where innovation flourishes and neighborhoods come together in the name of art. They provide significant economic impact by creating purposeful spaces like art galleries, theatres, and music venues, attracting employees and businesses.

These are all assets and attributes that Nebraska can effectively harness as it seeks to reinvigorate its economy.

For more information, visit www.artscouncil.nebraska.gov/explore/creative-districts

To provide input on the district, visit go.unl.edu/chadronart or email Rempp, director@discovernwnebraska.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0