Chadron State College will be home to the 2023 Western Nebraska School Mental Health Conference.

The keynote presentation will be "Teaching with the Brain in Mind", from Joshua McaNeill, M.Ed.

Planned breakout sessions include:

• Teaching with stress in mind

• LGBTQ+

• Staff self-care/wellness

• Emergency protective custody re-entry plans

• Partnering with community providers

• Suicide prevention

• Multi-cultural practice

Vendors and self-care breaks will be on site, and lunch will be included. The conference is presented by Chadron Public Schools, Chadron State College Counseling Program and Education Service Unit 13.

This project, jointly undertaken by the Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services — Division of Behavioral Health, is made possible through Nebraska's AWARE-SEA grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The University of Nebraska Public Policy Center (NUPPC) is approved by the American Psychological Association to sponsor continuing education for psychologists. The NUPPC sponsors the event and maintains responsibility for the program and its content.

The conference is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Chadron State College Student Center.

To register, go to panhandlepartnership.com/events/category/training