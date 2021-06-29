Michael Horse

ONTARIO, Calif. | Michael Nathan Horse was born June 14, 1976 and passed away Jan. 24, 2021 from COVID in Ontario, CA.

Michael grew up in Chadron, NE, and attended Chadron Public Schools graduating with his cherished CHS class of 1994. During his school years, Michael participated in athletics including track, football and golf, the latter being his lifelong enjoyment. Michael's big smile was his best trademark, he was always friendly and never met a stranger. Friends relate that if anyone needed help, he was always there to lend a hand. Selling was Michael's gift and he spent most of his adult life in that endeavor. Coming from a musically inclined family, Michael enjoyed playing drums.

Michael's memory will be cherished by family and many friends. He would like to let all of you know he is happy and at peace, and will greet you all some day with his great warm smile.