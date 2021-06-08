Michelle Grant

Michelle is survived by her four children: Jessica Johnson of Council Bluffs, IA, Christopher Lohman of Elkhorn, NE, Melissa Lohman of Grand Island, NE, and John Paul Bisby of Chadron, NE. Michelle also has four grandchildren. She was also survived by her mother, Virginia Bisby, three sisters and four brothers. She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Bisby. Michelle is a past member of the Chadron Fire Department. Michelle spent the last years of her life in service to God and the veterans she honorably served.