Middle school starts new support group

They’ve all had personal friends come to them to talk already, but pointed out they haven’t been formally introduced to the rest of the school yet. They further noted they’ve been developing their response to people who feel in trouble or suicidal.

Cattnach, said the students understand they are something or a “middle man,” and their job is not to be a counselor. “They’re still kids, they’re still middle school and we don’t want that pressure on these guys,” she said. “As one of the kids said, they’re kind of ninjas. Their job is to stay with a person until a safe adult can be with them.”

While having eyes and ears out for students who need them is important, Cattnach said it’s not the only reason for the squad and just as important is making the school a positive place to be.

The squad will meet every two weeks, and one meeting per month is planned with parents as they are a big part of this effort as well and such meetings will keep them abreast of what the squad students are doing. In the month since the students were selected, Cattnach said, there’s been three situations where one of the Hope Squad adults has been contacted.

The squad is something that’s needed, Cattnach said. The Hope Squad is actually a national group created in Utah, and while the middle school is currently the only one with the program she’s hopeful it could go K-12 and possibly even to the college level.

