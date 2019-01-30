The presentation of the annual Dawes County Road Report drew rebuke from at least one member of the public and one county commissioner.
Just over 22 miles of county road were graveled in 2018, and an additional 1.9 miles received spot gravel, according to Road Superintendent Larry Hankin.
“That’s not very good,” said Dawes County Commission Chairman Vic Rivera last week when the board accepted the road report.
At least one member of the public agreed. Don Mandelko addressed the board during its public comment section, expressing disappointment in the number of miles graveled. Hankin received a raise, and the department’s workforce was increased, he said, questioning the productivity of the department.
Hankin has a goal of graveling 48 miles in 2019, but said there were some extenuating circumstances last year that impacted the work the department accomplished.
While graveling one mile of Squaw Mound Road, the department had to pour on 655,000 gallons of water to prepare the lighter soil for the gravel.
“It’s hard to try to keep up (in a situation like that),” Hankin said.
In addition, District 1 was short-staffed by one to two employees for half of the year.
While the number of miles might not be ideal, the department used 41,000 yards of rock and laid gravel four to six inches deep on every mile, Hankin said. Many counties are cutting that back to two inches.
Weather, staffing and countywide road conditions will always influence how many miles of road receive new gravel, he continued.
Also in 2018, the road department did work on the Old Dunlap bridge and installed culverts on Deadhorse, Lemmon and Egan roads.
The commissioners also discussed and approved a proposal to name part of Highway 20 not currently designated as the Crazy Horse Memorial Highway as the Medal of Honor Highway. The commissioners agreed to sign a letter of support for the plan at its next meeting.