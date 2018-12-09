It's Advent!! It is a time when we wait in expectation for the coming of Jesus at Christmas and the second coming of Jesus. It is a time to watch and wait in hope.
Jesus came into the world. The word became flesh. Advent and the incarnation is a chance to imagine differently.
The Christ child would be born in a manger. God would be known as a little Child. John the Baptist would become herald and Jesus' greatest advocate. John the Baptist was full of surprises. He challenged people to see and think differently.
Surprise!! These days are times of surprise and adjustment.
Can this Advent be a time of surprise? When you allow yourself to be surprised can you feel some wonder and awe? What can you see differently?
A few weeks back I had the once in a lifetime opportunity to visit the Holy Land. With 15 other Pilgrims we walked in the footsteps of Jesus and prayed at the places where Jesus lived and touched other's lives.
I will never think of Christmas in the same way. We waited in line to touch the spot where it is thought Jesus was born. The crowds were huge although October is not the busiest time in the Holy Land. The Church of the Nativity was hot that day--actually it was hot and stuffy. You felt a spirit and presence there. As groups waited in line they sang Christmas Carols. We heard Silent Night sung in many languages...what a beautiful blend of voices, different languages, yet one common spirit. It was a beautiful mixture of humanity, there was a peaceful spirit. I know a little more of what the phrase heavenly peace is about. I'm sure many lives were changed that day and ways of seeing and imagining were forever changed, while simply standing in line.
We got off the bus in Bethlehem and were greeted by a little boy holding a lamb. Folks couldn't help but hug him or give him some money... you got a real sense that he was poor. You imagined a child like that being not too far away when Jesus was born. I will always see the image of that little boy when I think of Christmas.
We got off the bus in Bethlehem and were greeted by salesmen. They were good at their job. I remember one had some purse-like bags. Another was selling small wooden flutes. I thought of friends and family back home that I really wanted to get a gift for, but we were in a rush. I could not make a purchase on the street in Bethlehem that day; I would find the same gifts in Jerusalem on our Good Friday day, in a busy street market, on the same street where Jesus carried the cross. In a place of death and misery, a bit of excitement to indeed find the right gift!! Another memory. Another lasting memory that will always come to mind around Christmas and Good Friday.
Thanks for the opportunity to share. I hope you can approach this Advent with a spirit that is open to see things differently. Let your experiences shape and mold you. Let this season and the living word shaped and mold you.
Happy Advent!!!