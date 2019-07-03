Tomorrow is Independence Day, the 4th of July, and the United States of America will celebrate its 243rd birthday. What a precious gift of God this independence is! Especially our religious liberty which is guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution - Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.
As a pastor of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, I am reminded that religious liberty was the reason that those who formed this church body came to America in 1838-1839. In the early 19th century Lutherans in Prussia and Franconia, Germany did not have this freedom. The government defined the limits of religious freedom and assigned specific forms of worship. When the government continued to restrict their freedom, they took the Gospel to a new land - America. Here they could practice their faith freely.
In many respects cultural and religious conditions today resemble the setting in which those who came to America found themselves. They fought against rationalism - the idea that human reason is the faultless guide in everything, including religion. Rationalists of the early 19th century insisted that the Bible was not God’s revelation of Himself and was therefore just like any other book. The doctrine of the resurrection of the dead was rejected.
Today, modern rationalists say much the same thing, claiming that “the corpse of Jesus probably rotted like the bodies of other crucified criminals” (Jesus Seminar). We 21st century Christians, like those who came before us, are tempted to water down God’s truth in order to “fit in.”
We rejoice that we have the religious liberty to practice our faith as we see fit. We rejoice that God has blessed us with the freedom to proclaim the treasure of the Reformation - that by faith a person is justified (declared right) before God through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ alone.