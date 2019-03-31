“When the devil had finished every test, he departed from [Jesus] until an opportune time.” (Luke 4:13)
We’re roughly halfway through Lent, a season of penitence and fasting in preparation for Easter. The season echoes the forty days the devil tempted Jesus in the wilderness between his baptism and the beginning of his public ministry. Matthew and Luke specify three of the devil’s temptations: for Jesus to satisfy his hunger by turning stones into bread, for him to receive the devil’s authority over the kingdoms of the world in exchange for worship, and for Jesus to throw himself from the roof of the Temple in Jerusalem so that angels might bear him up.
One (of many) interpretations of these is that the devil is tempting Jesus to be a different kind of savior. The devil would be far happier if the Son of God turned out to be a savior who prioritizes his own physical wants, or seizes earthly power, or flashily but purposelessly shows off his relationship with God. Any of those would be easier for the tempter to defeat than a savior who feeds others with his own body, who resolutely abjures all power in favor of loving even his enemies, who chooses to die for the sake of humankind rather than summon angels to save him. After Jesus rejected these temptations, the devil departed “until an opportune time.”
I wonder if the devil’s opportune time came after Jesus’ ascension; Jesus said ‘no,’ but the devil has spent centuries offering these temptations to Jesus’ followers. Even today we still hear the whispers: ‘Wouldn’t you prefer a savior who makes himself wealthy and comfortable but deigns to share some of his riches? Wouldn’t you rather be saved by an authoritarian who promises to banish our enemies within and conquer those without? Wouldn’t you like a savior who puts on a good show while demonstrating his miraculous power? Because you can have the savior you want if you profess that Jesus wants his followers to be rich, or calls us to smite our foes, or concerns himself mostly with appearances.’
In the face of such temptation, we must continue confessing our faith in a savior who shared love rather than accumulating wealth, power, or popularity and, as we prepare to celebrate that savior’s resurrection, choose the same ourselves.