On Sept. 23, summer said “good-bye” for another year. Though the summer season ended officially on Monday, for all practical purposes, it was over a month or more ago. While there may be some days of hot temperatures and sunny skies, the state of mind we know of as “summer” has been long gone. School began both in Chadron and surrounding towns over a month ago, as did classes at Chadron State College. It is really too late to ask, “How was your summer?” But since it truly ended Monday, let’s still ask: “How was your summer?”
Summer was supposed to be a season of rest and relaxation. A season when the pace of life slows and one has time to sip a glass of lemonade while watching the clouds float by overhead. A season when one has time to catch up on “to do” lists. A season when the family takes a vacation to see some new and different territory, to relax, to unwind. That is what summer is supposed to be.
But that is not what it really is. I don’t need to tell you what summer has become (and we only have ourselves to blame). Our summers are packed with all kinds of activities - football, volleyball and basketball camps; baseball and softball games; swimming lessons; working at least one summer job; toiling in the fields to all hours; working one’s fingers to the bone in the garden; painting the house; remodeling the bathroom; fighting fires and on and on and on . . . How many times have you said, or heard someone say, that now that they are back from their vacation, they need another vacation?!
Something is wrong with this picture, wouldn’t you say? We need rest - genuine rest - and we do not know where to find it. Rest not just from working hard, but rest from carrying the crushing spiritual burdens of sin and guilt that we all carry and cannot put down. We need the rest that only the Savior Jesus can provide. Listen to His words of comfort: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28).
What burdens do you carry that no one else knows about? What guilt troubles you by day and keeps you awake by night? The Savior Jesus invites you to come to Him as He draws you by His own invitation and promises you rest. Rest that is truly rest, for it is the forgiveness of your sins. For He alone carried your sin and the burden of your guilt as He died in your place on the cross. Now He offers you genuine rest from your burdens and real refreshment for your weary soul. Take Him at His Word and let Him carry you and your burdens as He carries you to life forever with Him in heaven. That is genuine and eternal rest. And it is only in Jesus the Savior.