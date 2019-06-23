This week, the Church enters Ordinary Time, a season that, unlike Christmas or the lately concluded Easter season, does not revolve around a specific event in Jesus’ life. For some Christians, the end of Easter can induce a sigh of relief, because our Sunday readings are no longer focused on Jesus’ resurrection and post-resurrection appearances. In our modern world, the resurrection is a very difficult miracle to believe, to the point where some faithful people assert that it was a spiritual event rather than a bodily reality, while others simply prefer to follow Jesus as a wise teacher, which today is a more palatable identity than the risen Son of God.
Nearly two thousand years after the crucifixion, it can be easy to lose sight of how much our Christian faith centers on the resurrection. The earliest sermons reported in the Acts of the Apostles very much emphasized Jesus’ resurrection, the Roman governor correctly identified the resurrection as the point of disagreement between early followers of Jesus and their fellow Jews (Acts 25:19), and St. Paul asserted that, without the resurrection, any faith in Christ is in vain (1 Corinthians 15:14).
You have free articles remaining.
But perhaps the greatest testimony to the importance of the resurrection is the behavior of St. Peter. Even though he recognized Jesus as the Messiah, heard his teachings, and observed his miracles, Peter denied knowing Jesus three times when his freedom and perhaps life were at stake after Jesus was arrested. The man who had more reason to stick with Jesus than any abandoned him for fear of the authorities, reminding us that anyone could, and probably would, do likewise. Yet after the resurrection, Peter was transformed: three times Jesus asked Peter if he loved him, and three times Peter affirmed that he did. Even after Jesus told Peter that he would face death like Jesus did, as a criminal at the hands of the authorities, Peter still chose to follow (John 21:15-20).
My hope is that the resurrection would so transform every one of our lives that, like Peter, we would preach the truth without fear and willingly face authorities who would rather kill than love those who differ from them. Even in this ordinary time, even in a skeptical world, Jesus’ resurrection is real, and it really changes lives.