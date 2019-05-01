Long before we even had a constitution, our Continental Congress in 1775 established a day of prayer and thanksgiving in the fall and a day of prayer and fasting in the spring. Even before that, cities and colonies had declared days of prayer motivated by the friction between the American colonists and England.
Thomas Jefferson wrote after a day of prayer in the colony of Virginia: “the effect of the day through the whole colony was like a shock of electricity,” moving the Virginians to choose delegates to establish self-rule. After James Madison's presidency, 1809-1817, there were no presidentially proclaimed days of prayer until 1863, when during the darkest hours of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln designated Thursday, April 30, a day of national humiliation, fasting and prayer, a “united cry of the nation that will be heard on high, and answered with blessings, no less than the pardon of our national sins, and the restoration of our now divided and suffering country...”
During the Korean War, which followed so closely World War II, Rev. Billy Graham began urging a national call to prayer. He said, “What a thrilling, glorious thing it would be to see the leaders of our country today kneeling before Almighty God in prayer. What a thrill would sweep this country. What renewed hope and courage would grip the Americans at this hour of peril.” In 1952 a bill initiated by Conrad Hilton of Hilton Hotels and Senator Frank Carlson of Kansas was passed that the President was to set aside an appropriate day each year, other than Sunday, as a National Day of Prayer.
In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed into law a bill designating the first Thursday in May as National Day of Prayer. In 1998, President Clinton signed a law that included it would be a day “on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals.”
The National Day of Prayer was challenged legally, but unsuccessfully, by the Freedom From Religion Foundation in 2008.
Christians, both Protestant and Catholic, are not the only religions that participate in the National Day of Prayer. Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus, and Jews observe the day as well. In this we see a reflection of the diversity of our nation. Many Americans meet to pray in front of courthouses as well as gathering in churches, temples, mosques and synagogues. This year it will be TOMORROW! Wherever you are, you can pray.