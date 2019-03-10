A while back, I was preaching on the characteristics of God so we could get to know Him better and I found that God takes hold of our right hand. In our hymnal on page 612 is one of my favorite hymns: “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow”. Some of the words we sing are: “Many things about tomorrow I don’t seem to understand; But I know who holds tomorrow, And I know who holds my hand.” At the end of the hymn you can find Isaiah 41:13, “ I am the Lord, your God, who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.”
I remember being taught that God is omnipotent (all powerful), omniscient (all knowing), and omnipresent (He can be everywhere at the same time), but I don’t remember being taught that God takes hold of our right hand. God is so great, isn’t it fun to get to know Him better?
I remember that when the kids were little and we were living in a three level white house in Oskaloosa, Iowa; we were going down the steep stairs from the bedroom to the kitchen and one of the kids said, ”Daddy, hold my hand.” I remember being somewhat surprised by the statement of my strong willed toddler, who usually would say, “I can do it myself.” I was going down the stairs beside them, but evidently my presence was not enough so I did as she commanded and grabbed her hand to comfort and help her from the fear and real danger of falling down the steep stairs. At least that is what I think, maybe she was afraid I would fall and needed to hold my hand, who knows? Oh, that’s right , God knows, He is omniscient. It is good to be reminded that as God’s children, and God’s servants we have a Heavenly Father, a “Daddy” who is willing to reach out and down to hold his child’s hand to calm our fears and help us along the way.