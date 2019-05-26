Seems to me like Easter was a while ago. A lot of water has gone under the bridge for me since Easter. There have been graduations, Mother's Day. There has been a lot going on since Easter.
The Catholic Church is still celebrating Easter. The Church calendar calls this the Easter season. I think this is right and appropriate. The joy and message of Easter cannot be confined to just one day.
The Gospel stories these days are rich. Jesus appears to his disciples and he tries to prepare his friends for a "new normal." Jesus goes through locked doors to be with his friends and his first words are "Peace." Jesus shows his friends his wounds and he comforts them.
I think the way Jesus communicates with his friends sends a powerful message. He does not appear as some super human, but he appears wounded; he comes to his disciples from a place of compassion. He communicates the fact that he has been to the lowest, most hopeless places and he brings peace and a message of life.
You have free articles remaining.
I believe that the fact that Jesus goes through locked doors is significant. He is wounded but as God, the word become flesh, he is able to go places and touch people in ways that you and I are not able.
The promise of God's new life is a powerful gift. We receive this gift and we embrace all that the resurrection is about. Even though the Easter candy is gone the message endures.
Happy Easter. Alleluia!!!