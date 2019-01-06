This Sunday (Jan. 6) is the Feast of the Epiphany, celebrating the magi who traveled from afar to pay homage to Jesus and bring him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. In the United States, the celebration of Epiphany is most often conflated with that of Christmas (as with the inclusion of the magi in Christmas pageants and creches), but elsewhere Epiphany is a major festival unto itself; in Latin America, children receive presents on Epiphany (following the example of the magi) rather than on Christmas (a custom ultimately drawn from stories of St. Nicholas of Myra).
When considering the magi, Christians often draw attention to what their gifts say about Jesus: gold symbolizes his kingship, frankincense his divinity, because it was the base of the only incense permitted for worshiping God in the Temple, and myrrh his passion and death, because it was used as a painkiller and in preparing bodies for burial. Taken together, the gifts remind us that the babe to whom they were given is our God and King who suffered and died out of love for us.
As with the best of our gifts to each other, however, I imagine that the magi offered items that also had meaning for them. By giving gold to Jesus, the magi symbolically offered him their worldly wealth and status. Outside of the Temple, frankincense was a rare perfume, and by giving it to Jesus the magi symbolically gave up their expectation that they would smell nice and thereby be welcome in respectable circles. Giving away their myrrh suggests that the magi are offering up their option to numb their pains in this world, and maybe even their hope of a decent burial.
The example of the magi challenges us to consider what we actually give to Jesus. We have enough difficulty offering our riches, whether given to the Church or to the least of these. How much harder is it to willingly give Jesus our worldly status, our respectability, our cleanliness, even our freedom from pain and suffering? Yet such things are sometimes what we must give to Jesus if we are to truly love our neighbors and open our hearts so that we may offer those to Jesus as well.